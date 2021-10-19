The United Kingdom lays forth its net-zero strategy and green investment plans.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson invited international investors to invest in post-Brexit Britain on Tuesday, as he wants to rely on renewable energy and green technologies to fuel future prosperity.

His government also unveiled plans to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, including a push for electric vehicles.

The initiatives are part of a?90 billion ($125 billion, 107 billion euro) strategy to support 440,000 employment by 2030, according to ministers.

Before hosting world leaders at the UN’s COP26 climate summit in Glasgow next month, Johnson wants to bolster his green credentials.

He also wants to increase investment to help the British economy recover from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and Brexit, which have strained the logistics sector, the labor market, and other areas.

Climate experts were hesitant in their praise, and environmentalists felt the steps were insufficient.

Johnson announced a?400 million agreement with the Bill Gates Foundation to invest in “the next generation of ground-breaking sustainable energy technology” during the Global Investment Summit in London.

The partnership, which would cost both parties?200 million, comes after Iberdrola, the Spanish renewable energy company, announced plans to invest?6 billion in the UK’s largest offshore wind project.

Johnson promised government support for private investment in sustainable initiatives in his sales pitch, claiming that the UK was now “going in an exciting new direction with a green, industrial revolution, with new regulatory freedoms.”

The investment summit, on the other hand, has been chastised for “corporate greenwashing.”

Four of the banks invited, according to the social advocacy group Global Justice Now, have invested a total of $173 billion in fossil fuels in recent years.

It also denounced Drax Group, a British energy firm that, according to the NGO, emitted more emissions than Ghana in 2019.

“Our government is once again providing cover for some of the world’s largest corporate climate offenders,” Global Justice Now’s Daniel Willis stated.

Campaigners also blasted the government’s “net zero policy,” which aims to achieve carbon neutrality by the middle of the century, for lacking ambition and resources.

In addition to boosting electric vehicle production, it will provide?5,000 subsidies to homes in England and Wales starting next year as part of a?450 million scheme to assist them replace ageing gas boilers with low-carbon heat pumps.

Johnson wrote in The Sun newspaper to reassure householders that they will not be forced to replace their existing boilers.

“While we’ll have to make some significant modifications to the way we heat our houses, the Greenshirts will be able to. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.