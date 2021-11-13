The United Kingdom is urging COP26 nations to adopt a “balanced” climate agreement.

In what are expected to be the last hours of the Glasgow summit, Britain sought compromise among squabbling COP26 members, touting a “balanced” plan to help avert the worst effects of climate change.

Alok Sharma, the president of COP26, told participants from nearly 200 countries that a draft summit statement aimed to bridge the divide between affluent emitters and developing countries, which had hampered the fortnight’s negotiations.

“Everyone has had an opportunity to speak up. I’m hoping that my colleagues would value what I’ve put on the table “he added, holding out a third draft of the text.

“While not every part will be welcomed by everyone,” Sharma noted, “as a bundle, this is a package that truly takes things forward for everyone.”

“It is my aim that we would close this COP this afternoon,” he continued, providing additional time for technical concerns to be worked out.

Delegates are still trying to agree on a plan to achieve deeper carbon cuts and essential money for vulnerable governments after three nights of all-night deliberations that have pushed COP26 past its original end date of Friday.

Sharma’s team issued a fresh draft language that urged countries to speed up their efforts to phase out unfiltered coal and “inefficient” fossil fuel subsidies.

According to delegates, large emitters like as China, Saudi Arabia, and Russia attempted to omit the mention of polluting fuels.

The draft language, however, removed any reference to a dedicated financial facility for “loss and damage,” which has been a core demand of poorer nations, due to pushback from rich nations led by the United States and the European Union.

The document expressed “great disappointment” that affluent countries had failed to meet a separate annual pledge of $100 billion made over a decade ago. It encouraged countries to pay “now and until 2025.”

The language on fossil fuels, according to Greenpeace International’s Jennifer Morgan, “far far from what is needed but sends a signal — I defy governments to pull that out of the text right now.”

“On the problem of loss and damage, the United States must provide assistance to the most vulnerable. They can no longer dodge the problem. The European Union, on the other hand, is unable to do so “she continued.

“I’d like to see President (Joe) Biden do the right thing and support the most vulnerable in dealing with their losses.”

The US has yet to respond, but EU Commission vice president Frans Timmermans rejected that the wealthy are to blame. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.