The United Kingdom is set to unveil new pandemic support for workers.

As the government prepared to offer fresh worker assistance, Britain’s finance minister recognized that discontinuing a pandemic furlough system that kept millions working will result in job losses.

The chancellor of the exchequer, Rishi Sunak, will launch a?500 million ($680 million, 580 million euro) retraining package targeting at elderly workers returning from furlough and younger Britons, according to the ruling Conservative party.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s administration has spent nearly?70 billion on paying the majority of earnings for employees who are unable to work because they are at home, helping to keep the official unemployment rate low.

Sunak, on the other hand, stopped the furlough scheme on Thursday, as well as a weekly benefit hike for the lowest-paid staff.

Despite opposition parties and campaigners’ claims that the measures will push many people deeper into poverty, he argues that it is time to switch to longer-term support.

Sunak told Sky News, “I indicated right from the outset of this crisis that it was not going to be possible for me or, quite frankly, any chancellor to rescue every single person’s job.”

“We have a lower unemployment rate in the UK than, for example, America, Canada, France, Spain, and Italy, and there are record numbers of job vacancies,” he continued.

He claimed that the furlough scheme had saved 11 million jobs in the first part of his plan, and that the UK was now “experiencing one of the strongest and fastest recoveries of any major economy in the world.”

“But the job isn’t done yet, and I want to make sure our economy is ready for the future, which means giving people the support and skills they need to get into work and succeed in life,” he was scheduled to say at the Conservative Party’s annual conference.

However, demonstrators at the Conservative Party convention in Manchester, England, accused the party of neglecting the poor.

“Children are starving. How is that possible in the twenty-first century? We’re here because we feel compelled to do something to express our displeasure,” Lorraine Thompson, a retired teacher, told AFP on Sunday.

The economy of the United Kingdom rebounded more robustly than projected in the second quarter, according to official figures released last week.

Separate indications, on the other hand, suggest to a slowdown in growth as the country grapples with a supply chain bottleneck and global inflationary pressures that have driven up fuel prices.

The government has mobilized the army to aid with a surge in panic buying at gas stations prompted by a scarcity of tanker drivers.

