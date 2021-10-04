The United Kingdom has pledged new pandemic support for workers.

After coming under fire for terminating a vacation scheme that kept millions of people employed, Britain’s government was expected to announce new support for pandemic-affected workers on Monday.

According to the ruling Conservative party, Finance Minister Rishi Sunak will present a?500 million ($680 million, 580 million euro) retraining package targeting at older workers returning from vacation and younger Britons.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s administration has spent nearly?70 billion on paying the majority of earnings for employees who are unable to work because they are at home, helping to keep the official unemployment rate low.

Sunak, on the other hand, stopped the furlough scheme on Thursday, as well as a weekly benefit hike for the lowest-paid staff.

Despite opposition parties and campaigners’ claims that the measures will push many people deeper into poverty, he argues that it is time to switch to longer-term support.

Sunak was scheduled to speak at the Conservative Party’s annual convention, saying, “I made a pledge to do whatever it takes at the onset of this crisis, and I’m ready to double down on that promise now as we come out of this catastrophe.”

He claimed that the furlough scheme had saved 11 million jobs in the first part of his plan, and that the UK was now “experiencing one of the strongest and fastest recoveries of any major economy in the world.”

“But the job isn’t done yet, and I want to make sure our economy is ready for the future, which means giving people the help and skills they need to get back to work and succeed.”

However, demonstrators at the Conservative Party convention in Manchester, England, accused the party of neglecting the poor.

“Children are starving. How is that possible in the twenty-first century? We’re here because we feel compelled to do something to express our displeasure,” Lorraine Thompson, a retired teacher, told AFP on Sunday.

The economy of the United Kingdom rebounded more robustly than projected in the second quarter, according to official figures released last week.

Separate indications, on the other hand, suggest to a slowdown in growth as the country grapples with a supply chain bottleneck and global inflationary pressures that have driven up fuel prices.

The government has mobilized the army to aid with a surge in panic buying at gas stations prompted by a scarcity of tanker drivers.

Businesses blame the scarcity on the government’s tough stance on Brexit, which halted a flow of employees from Eastern Europe, but ministers blame the pandemic.

Johnson promised to forge ahead in a bullish conference appeal to Tory supporters.