The United Kingdom has announced further pandemic support for workers.

After the government was chastised for abandoning a vacation system that kept millions of people working throughout the pandemic, Britain’s finance minister outlined measures to help people find work on Monday.

Rishi Sunak declared the government would extend programs launched during the outbreak to get people back to work in his first in-person address as finance minister to the Conservative Party’s annual conference.

His government estimated that the total plan would cost?500 million ($680 million, 580 million euros) and would involve retraining for older staff who had been on vacation as well as younger Britons.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s administration has spent nearly?70 billion on paying the majority of earnings for employees who are unable to work because they are at home, helping to keep the official unemployment rate low.

The furlough program, which Sunak acknowledged would result in job losses, terminated last Thursday, and a weekly benefit hike for the lowest-paid workers was also abandoned.

Despite opposition parties and campaigners’ claims that the changes will push many people deeper into poverty, the chancellor of the exchequer argues that it is time to shift to longer-term support.

Sunak told Sky News, “I indicated right from the outset of this crisis that it was not going to be possible for me or, quite frankly, any chancellor to rescue every single person’s job.”

During his speech, he did say that the government’s initiatives during the pandemic had saved 11 million jobs.

“It truly did feel like the world was collapsing,” he remembered of the early days of the lockdown, when “forecasters were projecting unemployment to reach 12 percent.”

“The predictions were incorrect. The unemployment rate is currently less than 5% and is decreasing.

“It wasn’t that the forecasters’ models were flawed. It’s just that their models didn’t account for one thing: the Conservative administration and our willingness to act,” he said at a conference in Manchester, England.

The emphasis was now on “providing the support and skills people need to enter into work and succeed in life,” which hinged on putting public finances “on a sustainable footing.”

Sunak, speaking to the audience of fiscal conservatives, said he welcomed tax cuts, but that the “recovery comes at a cost” that must be paid back.

As a result, many analysts expect Sunak to hike taxes after presenting his budget review in late October, as the Treasury struggles to balance the books following its massive epidemic spending.

At the conference, though, protesters accused the Conservatives of neglecting the poor.

