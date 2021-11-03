The United Kingdom announces its plans for the world’s first “net-zero” financial hub.

Finance Minister Rishi Sunak announced on Wednesday that Britain will become the world’s first net-zero financial services center, despite immediate criticism from environmentalists.

At the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, the chancellor of the exchequer remarked, “Today I’m announcing that the UK will go further and become the first-ever net-zero aligned financial centre.”

“As the UK targets for a net-zero economy by 2050, this means we’ll move toward making it essential for businesses to disclose a clear, deliverable strategy.”

According to him, the government wants this in place by 2023, and an independent task force would be established to “identify what’s required.”

Environmentalists, on the other hand, slammed the measures, claiming they gave financial companies “plenty of wriggle room… to keep doing business as usual.”

“At the moment, the banking sector in the United Kingdom is at the very core of the global fossil fuel business,” said Tommy Vickerstaff, a spokesman for the green campaign group 350.org.

“The United Kingdom has a responsibility to prohibit its banks from profiteering from devastation and instead put money into actual solutions.”

According to a research released in May by environmental organisations including Greenpeace, the UK banking sector’s carbon emissions exceeded the net annual output of most countries in 2019.

Companies will not be legally obligated to commit to net-zero emissions, and they will be free to set their own goals, while investments in carbon-intensive activities will continue to be permitted.

Next year, the administration will release more comprehensive policies and interim goals.

Sunak emphasized the importance of enlisting the private sector in the fight against climate change, describing the $130 trillion pledged to help fund global carbon reduction as a “historic wall of capital” for the transition.

According to the Financial Times, HBSC, Bank of America, and Santander are among the signatories of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ).

Mark Carney, the former Bank of England governor and now the UN special envoy for climate change and finance, chairs the GFANZ group, which was founded in April.