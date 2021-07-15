The United Kingdom and Australia are bracing for UNESCO World Heritage decisions.

The UN’s cultural body UNESCO’s world heritage committee began debating its list of World Heritage sites on Friday, with Australia and the United Kingdom concerned over imminent changes to the classification of the Great Barrier Reef and Liverpool city.

During two weeks of online sessions hosted by China, around 50 additional sites could be added to the approximately 1,100 UNESCO World Heritage sites throughout the world.

After last year’s meeting was canceled due to the Covid epidemic, this year’s agenda is especially packed.

Under the cautious eye of UNESCO advisers, the famous World Heritage classification may be a boost for tourism while also urging governments to conserve cultural or environmental riches.

However, inclusion isn’t permanent, and sites might lose their status or be informed that they’re in danger.

The agency’s expert committee will assess the conservation status of about 250 sites, 53 of which are already on the agency’s “List of World Heritage in Danger” — a step designed to nudge officials into taking corrective measures.

The ancient waterfront and docks of Liverpool, the northwest England port city that played a crucial part in Britain’s industrial revolution, are on the endangered list and could be removed entirely.

The so-called Maritime Mercantile City also saw millions of emigrants – as well as African slaves – flee to the United States and other parts of the world, a history that shaped Liverpool’s “distinctive character and unique spirit,” according to UNESCO.

However, the organization has been at odds with local officials since 2012 over development that has included substantial restorations as well as new construction that UNESCO experts claim is overwhelming the district.

It has urged the city to limit building heights and reconsider a new stadium at the Bramley-Moore Dock, citing a threat to the site’s “authenticity and integrity.”

The Selous Game Reserve in Tanzania, one of Africa’s largest surviving wilderness stretches, is another high-profile site under danger of losing its historic title.

Elephant poaching, the sale of logging rights, and a dam project on the Rufiji River, according to UNESCO experts, could inflict “irreversible damage.”

Meanwhile, Australia has slammed the decision to label the Great Barrier Reef as endangered, claiming that the 2,300-kilometer (1,400-mile) reef has lost half of its corals since 1995.

The government attributes extensive coral “bleaching” in recent years to global warming, which occurs when invertebrates eject algae dwelling in their tissues, which provide a vital source of nutrients.

UNESCO scientists argue that polluted runoff is to blame for the water shortage. Brief News from Washington Newsday.