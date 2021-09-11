The UN Secretary-General Urges Action on Covid-19 and Climate Change.

The UN Secretary-General warned on Friday that the world is “going in the wrong path” and urged states to act quickly to combat the Covid-19 pandemic and climate change.

At a news conference, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres remarked, “Covid-19 is a wake-up call, and we are oversleeping.”

Guterres noted that vaccine-producing countries had been unable to scale up production in order to reach the objective of vaccinating 70% of the world’s population by the first half of 2022, which begins on September 21 in New York.

“Even in the midst of an imminent, life-threatening global emergency, the pandemic has revealed our collective failure to come together and make collaborative decisions for the common good,” Guterres said.

Guterres denied proposals to postpone the UN’s COP26 climate meeting, which is set to take place in Scotland in November. Due to vaccination inequity, the growing Covid epidemic, and logistical issues in organizing the event, climate activists have appealed for the event to be postponed.

“Delaying the COP is a bad idea,” Guterres remarked. “There have been so many delays, and the situation is so critical.”

Guterres urged the world’s two biggest polluters, the United States and China, to do more to address climate change.

“We need a stronger US commitment, particularly in terms of development financing, climate-related development challenges, mitigation, and adaptation, as well as an increased effort from China in terms of emissions,” Guterres added.