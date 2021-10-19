The UK will not ‘pitchfork away’ Chinese investment, according to Prime Minister David Cameron.

Despite poor relations between London and Beijing, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in an interview released ahead of a global finance conference on Tuesday that Britain will not “pitchfork away” Chinese investment.

Critics of China’s persecution on the Uyghur minority and increasing authoritarianism in Hong Kong, a former British colony, have strained relations.

However, Johnson stated that the United Kingdom will not be “naive” about China’s access to critical national infrastructure (CNI) such as nuclear power plants and superfast 5G networks.

The United Kingdom, which will host the UN Climate Conference COP26 next month, will announce foreign investment totaling?9.7 billion ($13.3 billion, 11.4 billion euros) to assist green economic growth later this month.

In an interview with Bloomberg published late Monday, Johnson said, “I’m not going to tell you the UK government is going to swat away every proposal from China.”

“China is and will continue to be a huge part of our economic existence for a long time — for our entire lives.”

“However, that does not mean we should be foolish in our assessment of our key national infrastructure — you mentioned nuclear power, and you mentioned 5G technology — all of these are fair worries for any government.”

Johnson also stated that the UK would maintain a “wary” stance toward China, which the government has labeled a “systemic rival” but an important partner in addressing global challenges like climate change.

“We should be cautious about how we handle our CNI and FDI (foreign direct investment) from China,” he said, adding that “that is why we have brought in some of the legislation that we have.”

Despite difficulties over the controversial AUKUS security treaty between Australia and the United States, which is widely seen as a response to a rising China in the Indo-Pacific area, he vowed that trade links would continue to flourish.

“I am not a Sinophobe in the least. Johnson went on to say, “China is a magnificent country, a great civilization.”

“Trade with China has continued to increase for a very long period, despite all the problems, despite all the unpleasant debates about the Dalai Lama, Hong Kong, or the Uyghurs — where we will continue to keep to our positions —

Claims of espionage and hacking have strained relations between London and Beijing, in addition to the Uyghurs and Hong Kong.

Last year, Britain fueled Chinese resentment by prohibiting Huawei, a Chinese telecoms company, from participating in its 5G network after the US raised eavesdropping concerns.

