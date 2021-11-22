The UK Rail Sector Is Moving Towards Diesel-Free Trains.

According to industry organisations and observers, Britain’s drive to assist reduce global carbon emissions will include sticking to its own objective of phasing out diesel trains over the next two decades, which it hosted at the recent COP26 climate meeting.

According to the most recent official data, diesel is still used by roughly 29% of the UK train fleet, and freight trains are nearly entirely powered by it.

In a new rail strategy published on Thursday, the government announced intentions to electrify an additional 180 miles (288 kilometers) of track.

The Department of Transport stated that this will help “achieve the objective of removing all diesel-only trains from the network by 2040.”

According to official figures, just 42% of the UK rail network is already electrified, despite the fact that electric trains produce 60% less carbon than diesel trains.

This puts the UK well behind European neighbors such as the Netherlands, which has electrified 76 percent of its network.

According to the Rail Freight Group (RFG), several electric-run companies have recently been obliged to switch to diesel locomotives due to the present spike in electricity rates.

While the RFG called the return to diesel “regrettable,” it emphasized it was simply a temporary measure.

Maggie Simpson, the organization’s director general, stressed the need for “additional electric cables to support the investment in newer locomotives.”

Diesel engines currently transport 90% of rail freight in the United Kingdom.

“Of course, in the long run, we need to transition to a decarbonized economy,” Simpson told AFP. “More usage of electric traction will be a significant part of that.”

Lumo’s London-Edinburgh route does not have an auxiliary diesel engine, and it was launched last month in the United Kingdom.

Train operators, like carmakers, are taking advantage of the potential to shift to hybrid vehicles.

Chiltern Railways, which conducts passenger services between London and the Midlands, recently announced an investment in a hybrid battery-diesel train designed by rolling equipment owner Porterbrook and aircraft engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce.

Britain is in the early phases of developing trains that can run on the renewable energy hydrogen, in addition to expanding electrification of its rail tracks.

Alstom, a French train manufacturer, has revealed plans to supply the UK’s first-ever fleet of new hydrogen trains, rather than refurbished rolling stock.

"Rail is presently the lowest emission mode of transport, but we can do even more," said Nick Crossfield, managing director of Alstom UK and Ireland.