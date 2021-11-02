The UK Prime Minister is ‘Cautiously Optimistic’ about the COP Climate Deal.

After a two-day COP26 session, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said mankind was starting to even the score against climate change, but warned that there was still a “very long way to go.”

After the Glasgow meeting agreed additional promises on deforestation, methane emissions, and financing for poorer countries to mitigate the worst effects of global warming, Johnson said he was “cautiously optimistic.”

He arrived in Scotland after attending a G20 conference in Rome, where he told reporters that humanity was losing 5-1 in the fight against climate change.

“And I believe what you can say today… is that we’ve pulled back a goal or two, and I think we’ll be able to push this to overtime,” Johnson said at a press conference.

“There is still a very long way to go,” he stressed as the leaders left their negotiators to work out the laborious details of a climate pact over the next two weeks.

Johnson mentioned that Japan has contributed additional $10 billion over the next five years to a long-delayed $100 billion fund set up by wealthy countries to help poorer countries with climate mitigation.

The main goal of the United Nations meeting in Glasgow is to keep temperature rises to 1.5 degrees Celsius, down from the 2.0 degree aim set in Paris in 2015.

For smaller island republics, the gap between the two figures was “actually a question of life and death,” according to the prime minister.

“The clock on the doomsday clock… is still ticking,” Johnson remarked, switching from football to thriller flicks.

“However, we have a bomb disposal crew on the scene, and they’re starting to snip the cables — hopefully the proper wires.”