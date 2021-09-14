The UK has postponed the EU’s full post-Brexit border checks.

On Tuesday, the United Kingdom announced that it would postpone the implementation of full post-Brexit border checks on products from the European Union, citing the pandemic, red tape, and new immigration laws as reasons for the delay.

Plans to implement comprehensive controls in areas like as food and animal products imports were set to begin next month, but will now begin in January of next year under a “pragmatic new timeline,” according to the administration.

On January 1, 2022, the United Kingdom will implement full customs declarations and controls, as planned.

Certification and physical inspections of food and animal products to protect against diseases, pests, and pollutants, which were supposed to start on January 1, will now start in July 2022.

The deadline for submitting safety and security declarations will be moved back to July.

“We want businesses to concentrate on recovering from the epidemic rather than having to deal with new border procedures, which is why we’ve laid out a reasonable new timeframe for implementing full border controls,” said minister David Frost.

“Now that businesses have more time to prepare for these measures, which will be brought in over the course of 2022, they will have more time to do so.

He said, “We remain on schedule to implement new systems, infrastructure, and resourcing required for these controls.”

Due to the pandemic and Brexit, Britain is short 90,000 truck drivers, many of whom have returned to Eastern Europe, causing supply chain issues, particularly in the food and beverage industry.

Similarly, the UK has postponed the full application of post-Brexit trade restrictions between mainland Great Britain (England, Scotland, and Wales) and Northern Ireland.

London and Brussels are discussing how to put the Northern Ireland Protocol into practice, which aims to prevent unchecked goods from entering the EU single market via the UK’s only land border with the EU in Ireland.

However, on Monday night, Frost warned that unless progress is achieved, governments could unilaterally suspend the protocol, despite heavy opposition from pro-British parties in Northern Ireland.

However, the EU, which maintains that the protocol is not available for renegotiation, may respond with countermeasures.

Fears are increasing that Christmas may be marred by supply issues. KFC and McDonald’s have already experienced menu shortages, while the JD Wetherspoon pub chain, which is controlled by Brexit supporter Tim Martin, has run out of some beer brands.

Given the current issues, Trade Secretary Liz Truss said it was necessary to be “as flexible as possible.”

"It's critical that we don't add to the disturbances by putting in.