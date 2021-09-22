The UK Energy Crisis Looms Large Down On The Farm.

The Essex countryside in southeast England, with its flat farms and little villages, appears to be a world away from Britain’s rising energy crisis.

However, at sites like Wicks Manor Farm, which raises pigs for meat and plants crops, fertiliser and carbon dioxide shortages are starting to hurt.

Owner Fergus Howie told AFP, scarcely heard over his pigs’ squeals, “We’ve got some serious concerns (and) rather terrifying ramifications to farming, as an industry throughout the UK, particularly to our agricultural operation here.”

“There are a lot of difficulties, and they’re all coming together,” he said, adding that the scenario has caused “real concerns” for the “immediate food supply chain.”

Howie’s farm and butchery, located in the picturesque Essex countryside about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast of London, sells pigs to major supermarkets, restaurants, and cafés, as well as for export.

Wheat and barley are farmed on 4,400 acres (almost 11,000 hectares) and sold wholesale to feed the animals.

Fertilizer is required for crops, and CO2 is required for humane livestock slaughter, as well as the manufacturing and packing of sausages, burgers, bacon, and ham.

If the shortages persist, farms such as Wicks Manor may be unable to kill animals, rendering low-yield harvests economically unviable.

The United Kingdom is not alone in experiencing rising gas prices as a result of a global supply deficit, which has resulted in a jump in wholesale costs that threatens to raise consumer bills.

The sudden rise, however, forced two UK fertiliser production units that rely on natural gas to shut down last week, affecting cattle farms and the supply chain.

Carbon dioxide is a by-product of fertilizer manufacture, and the two plants produce up to 60% of the UK’s CO2.

Farmers like Howie are now concerned that there may be insufficient supplies.

The UK government stated on Tuesday that it has reached an agreement with CF Fertilisers, the US company that operates the larger of the two plants, to restart operations at one of them.

However, the arrangement, which governments admit might cost tens of millions of pounds to British taxpayers, will barely last three weeks and create a fraction of the CO2 required.

Howie, whose grandparents started farming in Essex than a century ago, said, “Three weeks isn’t exactly going to cut it.”

“How vital these two plants in the UK are to the food chain that we all require has come as a complete surprise to the industry. Brief News from Washington Newsday.