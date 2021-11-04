The UAE, which is rich in oil, will burn waste to generate electricity.

With garbage building up in the desert, the United Arab Emirates has devised a novel method of disposing of it: incinerators that convert garbage into electricity.

The United Arab Emirates, one of the world’s top oil exporters, is constructing the Gulf region’s first waste-to-power plants to alleviate its chronic trash problem while also reducing its dependency on gas-fueled power plants.

Green groups are skeptical. They argue that advanced recycling, composting, and changing attitudes in the face of massively wasteful consumption rates would be beneficial for the environment, while also warning of pollution hazards from greenhouse gas-intensive incinerators.

However, waste management business Bee’ah engineer Nouf Wazir claims that they are a technique to make use of non-recyclable garbage.

“Not everyone realizes that garbage has value,” Wazir, a project senior engineer, remarked. The Sharjah project is set to open this year, with the capacity to burn more than 300,000 tonnes of garbage per year and power up to 28,000 houses.

According to Hitachi Zosen Inova, one of the partner businesses, another facility is being built in the neighboring emirate of Dubai at a cost of $1.2 billion.

The Dubai plant, when completed in 2024, will be one of the world’s largest, capable of consuming 1.9 million tonnes of waste each year, or nearly 45 percent of the emirate’s current residential waste.

Waste has multiplied as the UAE has grown from a desert outpost to a vibrant business metropolis.

According to the International Energy Agency, power consumption has increased over 750 percent since 1990.

With a population of almost 10 million people, five times that of 30 years ago, the rich UAE consumes more electricity and produces more garbage per capita than virtually any other country.

Authorities estimate that each person produces 1.8 kilos (four pounds) of garbage every day.

“People eat a lot and throw away a lot” in the UAE, according to Riad Bestani, founder of ECOsquare, a Dubai-based consultancy that specializes in environmentally responsible waste management.

Landfills can be found all throughout the country. According to the municipality, six of them occupy an area of around 1.6 million square meters (395 acres) in Dubai alone.

In the lack of other options, landfills are expected to take up 5.8 million square meters of the emirate by 2041, equivalent to more than 800 football fields.

According to Emma Barber, director, landfill fees are "very much nonexistent," making it "quite inexpensive and easy to discard all things into the desert."