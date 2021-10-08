The Turkish Parliament has approved the Paris Climate Agreement.

Turkey’s parliament unanimously ratified the Paris Climate Agreement on Wednesday, more than five years after Ankara signed the historic agreement to reduce greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to global warming.

The vote came after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced in September at the UN General Assembly that Turkey will implement the agreement in time for the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow next month.

In July and August, Turkey was hit hard by climate change, with a series of floods and wildfires killing over 100 people.

Drought has been affecting large swaths of the country for some time.

The crises have increased political pressure on Erdogan to address global warming-related greenhouse gas emissions, which scientists say are causing to more extreme and frequent bad weather events.

According to data from the European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS), about 200,000 hectares (approximately 480,000 acres) of forest had been burned in Turkey this year, more than five times the yearly average from 2008 to 2020.

The Climate Action Tracker project noted Turkey’s attempts to meet the Paris Agreement’s targets were “critically lacking” before its ratification.

Climate change has emerged as one of the most pressing concerns among Turkey’s youth, millions of whom will vote for the first time in 2023 elections.

According to a report released last month by the British Council as part of its Global Youth Letter on Climate Action, 95% of young Turks say climate change is one of the country’s major challenges.

Turkey’s refusal to ratify the agreement stemmed from disagreements over the amount of funds available to certain nations and the timelines for enacting stronger rules.

According to the national statistics department, Turkey’s total greenhouse gas emissions increased by 157.7% between 1990 and 2019.

Turkey, according to one Western official, had made significant investments in renewable energy infrastructure, such as solar and wind, but was still hampered by its reliance on dirty coal.

“As we witnessed with the mucilage and the discussion over importing European plastic garbage, Turkey’s environmental policy is reactionary,” the Western diplomat added.

This summer, a viscous mucilage, popularly known as “sea snot,” washed up on Istanbul’s coasts, which scientists blamed on an accumulation of pollutants poured into the Sea of Marmara.

Following public outrage over photographs of rubbish dumped in, the government banned the import of some plastic waste items from countries such as France and the United Kingdom this year. Brief News from Washington Newsday.