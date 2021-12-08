The trial of former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes has been adjourned, with closing arguments expected soon.

The trial of disgraced tech CEO Elizabeth Holmes is presently on hold as closing arguments approach, three months after it began.

Holmes and her defense team rested their case on Wednesday, after her blood-testing business Theranos was accused of participating in fraudulent and harmful operations. She had testified, claiming that the questionable and unethical behavior was the result of poor business judgments rather than deliberate fraud. Throughout the trial, more than 30 people testified, both in support of and against Holmes.

The trial has been postponed for a week. This break was called “to enable time for improving the directions to the jury in a challenging case” like Holmes’, according to U.S. District Judge Edward Davila. After the recess, closing statements will commence, with the jury deciding the fate of the once-promising entrepreneur.

Holmes was charged with two counts of wire fraud conspiracy and nine counts of wire fraud. Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, her former chief operations officer and boyfriend, was also charged, and his trial is set to begin in January 2022. She had accused him of sexual and emotional assault while on the stand.

In November, she added, “He influenced everything about who I was, and I don’t really comprehend it.” She had previously accused Balwani of forcing her to have sex with him after being chastised, as well as imposing lengthy requests and expectations on her, according to the Washington Newsday.

On Wednesday, Holmes testified that Balwani was responsible for many of the company’s business decisions since 2010, and that he failed to fix major problems with Theranos’ blood-testing technique. In 2015, the Wall Street Journal published a series of articles alleging that Theranos was purposely misdiagnosing samples. Although he was not summoned to testify, the author of those pieces, John Carreyrou, was present at the trial.

The dates for closing arguments have been set for December 16 and 17. The destiny of Holmes will then be decided by a jury of ten men and four women.

The defense’s case came to an abrupt close, which surprised me. Holmes’ lawyers had hinted that a psychologist would be called in to discuss the allegations of emotional and sexual abuse against him. This is a condensed version of the information.