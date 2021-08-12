The Traeger Ironwood 885 is a delicious combination of technology and wood-pellet grilling.

It’s always a risk when technology and unassuming things collide, but when it works out, it’s a delight. Traeger, a well-known manufacturer of BBQ smokers and grills, introduces the Ironwood 885, which features WiFire technology for remote control. If you browse through the Traeger recipe book, you’ll discover that some meats require 6 to 12 hours of smoking time or more. The ability to manage temperature and monitor grill status from your phone, and do so remotely and instantaneously, is an obvious win for outdoor chefs everywhere.

Wi-Fi connectivity allows for remote monitoring of all components of the grill, including temperature, pellet sensor, and meat probe, without having to breach the lid. The Ironwood 885 is a fantastic grill that should be able to handle both beginners and experts. Traeger’s newest wood-pellet grill is impressive, but is it the right fit for your barbeque needs?

Assembly of the Traeger Ironwood 885

If you have the option of (free or paid) assembly, it will almost certainly be worth it. With the help of my wife, I was able to put the Ironwood 885 together. With the help of a furniture dolly and some clever lifting, we were able to move it. It’s not difficult to assemble the grill; it’s managing its weight that’s the most difficult part. Traeger acknowledges this throughout the assembly guide by indicating when a drink should be taken.

If you’re having trouble following the printed instructions that came with the grill, the Traeger app can help. The entire app experience is excellent, and it is well worth keeping on your phone.

Once the grill is put together, it’s time to connect it to the internet. To begin, you must use the monochromatic LED screen on the grill. I got it connected alright, however I unintentionally deleted the connection twice while scrolling the screen with the twist knob. Although each interaction with the control knob and display screen gets more familiar, it’s wonderful to have most of the controls available in the app as well.

With a button front and center, turning off the grill on the Traeger app is simple. On the subject. This is a condensed version of the information.