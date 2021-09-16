The Top 15 Social Media Sites in the Last 10 Years

Social media has altered the way we connect and express ourselves over the last decade. Websites and applications have changed the way people communicate with one another on a regular basis.

Based on the number of users worldwide, we’ve compiled a list of the top 15 social media networks.

Facebook

This social media behemoth has expanded so much since its inception in 2004 that it is now the world’s largest social media platform. Even though the corporation has been linked to a number of devastating scandals in recent years, such as the Cambridge Analytica incident.

YouTube

YouTube began as a dating website in 2005, but its founders, Steve Chen, Chad Hurley, and Jawed Karim, realized that posting videos of yourself on a platform to meet a possible suitor wasn’t very popular, so they decided to expand the site to all types of videos.

YouTube is now one of the most popular video-sharing services on the planet, so it clearly worked.

Instagram

Instagram, another Silicon Valley success story, now has over 500 million daily users. In 2010, the photo and video-sharing social media app was released for Apple’s mobile operating systems.

The major focus back then was on displaying photos shot on mobile devices, but since then, developers have added popular services like texting and Stories.

It was recently announced that the app will focus on video, commerce, and chat content rather than images.

Twitter

Users of the microblogging platform can send and receive short messages known as Tweets.

It started off as Twttr, a free SMS-based messaging platform with a social networking component, and it was released in 2006. At the time, cell carriers enforced a 140-character limit on SMS, and when Twttr was renamed Twitter, the limit remained the same. In 2017, it was enlarged to 280 characters.

Pinterest

The picture sharing and social media service, which was launched in 2010, lets users to save and discover content on the internet by using photographs. It has grown to become one of the most popular social networking networks in the world, with 478 million monthly active users and the 14th most used social media platform in the world, according to Hootsuite.

Reddit

It was founded in 2005 as a community platform with several categories, and it now has over 430 million active users and over 100,000 active communities.

Users can participate on this forum. This is a condensed version of the information.