The threat of ‘unbearable’ heatwaves is growing over the world.

Global warming has already made daily living intolerable for millions of people around the globe, from Death Valley to the Middle East, the Indian subcontinent to Sub-Saharan Africa.

Experts warn that if nothing is done to slow climate change, record temperatures and fatal heatwaves would only get worse.

“Climate change is like steroid therapy for the weather. It’s a case of stacking the deck in order for extreme occurrences to become more prevalent “According to Zeke Hausfather, a climate specialist at the California-based Breakthrough Institute.

Death Valley, California is officially the hottest site on the planet. Temperatures are also rising there.

“If you look at the average temperature in Death Valley for a summer month (…) it has been substantially warmer in the last 20 years than it was before,” Abby Wines, a Death Valley National Park representative, stated.

For the second year in a row, the area reached a record-breaking 54.4 degrees Celsius this July. It would be the hottest temperature ever recorded with modern instrumentation, if confirmed by the World Meteorological Organization.

July 2021 was the warmest month ever recorded on Earth, according to the US climate bureau NOAA.

“This excruciating heat has affected us greatly, and the poor have been hit the most,” said Kuldeep Kaur, a resident of Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, India’s northernmost state, which borders Pakistan.

In western Canada, half a world away, a so-called “”It’s absolutely horrible,” Rosa, a north Vancouver resident, said after the “heat dome” drove temperatures past 40 degrees Celsius this summer. It’s impossible to leave the house.” Droughts, wildfires, storms, and even floods are becoming more often and powerful as a result of rising temperatures. Furthermore, the increased incidence of heatwaves is wreaking havoc on farming and agriculture, as well as posing a risk of death to humans.

“A flood results in a few deaths, perhaps a few dozen. Every time we get a very significant intense heatwave, we’re talking about thousands of deaths. We also know that these heat waves are becoming more frequent “According to climatologist Robert Vautard, director of the Pierre-Simon Laplace Institute in France.

According to a draft UN report acquired by AFP ahead of the COP26 climate conference beginning October 31 in Glasgow, Scotland, if the world warms by two degrees Celsius, a quarter of the world’s population might endure extreme heatwaves at least once every five years.

Heat is all too familiar to Saudi Arabia’s Bedouins.

"It's at least 43 degrees Celsius right now, and it's only 8:30-9:00 a.m.," Saudi Bedouin Nayef al-Shammari said, adding that the temperature could rise.