The Thai Supreme Court has sentenced a tycoon to prison for wildlife poaching.

In a long-running story that aroused public indignation over the elite’s perceived impunity, a Thai tycoon convicted of poaching wildlife in a national park lost his final appeal on Wednesday.

Premchai Karnasuta, a construction mogul, was detained in February 2018 when park officials discovered weapons, animal carcasses (including a kalij pheasant and a red muntjac), and a black leopard fur at his campground.

Premchai was acquitted of possessing a leopard carcass, but he was found guilty of three other poaching-related crimes and sentenced to 16 months in prison. The Appeals Court increased the sentence to three years and two months.

According to a court spokesman, the Supreme Court maintained the guilty conviction and sentence of three years and two months on Wednesday.

He and two other offenders were ordered to pay reparation of 2 million baht ($60,000).

According to the attorney general’s office, Premchai, who arrived in a Range Rover wearing an eye patch, will not receive a suspended sentence.

According to a court official, he has been transported to the Thong Pha Phum district prison.

The decision marks an end to a long-running case that provoked popular outrage in a kingdom fed up with powerful persons appearing to operate with impunity.

Premchai’s company, the Italian-Thai Development Company, is responsible for significant infrastructure projects like Bangkok’s sky train and Suvarnabhumi Airport.

He and his sister were in Forbes’ Top 50 Richest People in Thailand list until 2016, with a combined worth of $630 million, however they have subsequently slipped out.

The rich elite of the kingdom have a practice of escaping justice.

Last year, Thai authorities dismissed charges against Red Bull heir Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya after he crashed his Ferrari in 2012, killing a police officer, causing a public outrage.

Since then, Thailand’s Attorney General’s Office has filed further accusations against Vorayuth, and an Interpol Red Notice has been issued for his arrest.