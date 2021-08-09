The ‘terrifying’ UN Climate Report sends shivers around the world.

As the severity of the disaster dawned on many, world leaders, green groups, and influencers reacted Monday to a “terrifying” UN climate science report with a combination of horror and hopefulness.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s Working Group 1 report, which warned that the world is on track to reach 1.5 degrees Celsius by 2030, showed “it’s not too late to stem the tide and prevent runaway climate change,” according to Frans Timmermans, the European Union’s deputy climate chief.

The estimate “makes for dismal reading,” according to Britain’s Boris Johnson, whose government is hosting a major climate summit in November.

“I hope today’s IPCC report serves as a wake-up call for the world to act immediately, before the crucial COP26 conference in Glasgow in November,” he said.

Mohamed Nasheed, the former president of the Maldives, said the 3,500-page report verified that climate-vulnerable countries were “on the verge of extinction.”

The IPCC report, according to Saleemul Huq, director of Dhaka-based environmental think tank ICCCAD, is “the ultimate warning that the bubble of hollow promises is ready to burst.”

He claimed that it demonstrated the necessity for G20 countries to expedite emissions reductions in order to keep their economy on track to meet the 1.5°C objective.

“To keep postponing is suicidal and economically irrational,” Huq remarked.

Global Justice Now’s policy director, Dorothy Guerrero, called the research a “terrifying warning of our future unless drastic action is taken.”

She stated, “There is no ignoring the science of the climate issue.”

“Policymakers, on the other hand, refuse to acknowledge that it is based on economics and a history of colonial exploitation.”

Many saw the IPCC report as a rallying cry to reform the world’s fossil-fuel-based economy.

“How do we get started? “Almost everywhere,” said Katherine Hayhoe, The Nature Conservancy’s head scientist.

“Recalibrating financial flows to speed the economic transition; accelerating the transition to clean energy; and changing our most environmentally destructive activities.”

Greta Thunberg, a climate wunderkind, called the study a “good (but cautious) overview” of the planet’s status.

She said on Twitter, “It doesn’t tell us what to do.”

“It is up to us to be courageous and make decisions based on the scientific facts in these studies. We can still avert the worst repercussions, but only if we keep doing what we’re doing now and treating the issue as a crisis.”

“Scientists warn time is running out on the 1.5C target!” tweeted Vanessa Natake, a Ugandan climate justice campaigner. Climate change must be taken seriously by world leaders!”

Antonio Guterres, the UN Secretary-General, stated on Monday. Brief News from Washington Newsday.