The term “United States of America” was first used in the Revolutionary War battle plan.

A Massachusetts museum has successfully conserved an 18th-century battle plan produced during the American Revolutionary War, and it is about to go on display.

According to Amanda Lange, a curator at the Historic Deerfield museum where the plan is kept, the document, created in 1780 by Westfield, Massachusetts native and Continental Army engineer Moses Ashley, contains what may be one of the earliest known written uses of the term “United States of America.”

The Second Continental Congress formally adopted the word on September 9, 1776, to refer to the Thirteen Colonies that declared independence from Britain.

The battle plan, named “The Line, or Order of Battle of the Army of the United States,” was drawn with watercolor paint by Ashley, who was also a major in the Continental Army.

Military engineers were responsible with creating well-organized war plans during this time.

According to Historic Deerfield, the 1780 document contained Ashley’s plan for a conflict that never took place on the Hudson River near West Point, New York.

Major General Benedict Arnold deserted to the British, taking with him everything he knew about the rebels’ tactics, in the summer of 1780, when George Washington, then commander in chief of the Continental Army, was debating how his soldiers might regain New York City.

Following Arnold’s defection, Washington dispatched troops from New Jersey to West Point to guard this vital Hudson River crossing. The pamphlet depicts the defense strategy for West Point.

The paper gives a complete picture of the Continental Army in the summer of 1780, providing details on each regiment’s identity, including whether it was made up of infantry, cavalry, or artillery, and how their skills were coordinated.

For generations, the manuscript had been lost. Lange told the Tribune News Service, “No one was looking for it.”

However, in 2018, Historic Deerfield president emeritus Philip Zea noticed it at an estate sale and purchased it for the museum for roughly $15,000.

The battle plan, which had suffered some damage over time, was then restored by antique document experts over the next 18 months.

“It appears to have been folded and stored that way for many, many years,” Lange told the Greenfield Recorder. “In fact, the fold lines had turned.” This is a condensed version of the information.