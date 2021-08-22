The Taliban will inherit an untapped $1 trillion mineral wealth.

The Taliban now control a trillion-dollar wealth of minerals, including some that could help the world make the shift to renewable energy sources, but Afghanistan has long failed to use its massive reserves.

Major aid donors have suspended their support for Afghanistan, putting the Taliban in a financial bind since their return to power 20 years after their departure.

Endless battles and a lack of infrastructure have made it difficult for the country to obtain the metals that could help it improve its economic fortunes.

According to a January assessment by the US Geological Survey, the resources include bauxite, copper, iron ore, lithium, and rare earths (USGS).

This year, copper, which is used to produce power lines, became a hot commodity, with prices reaching more than $10,000 per tonne.

Lithium is a critical component in the production of electric vehicle batteries, solar panels, and wind farms.

According to the International Energy Agency, global demand for lithium is predicted to increase by more than 40 times by 2040.

And, according to Guillaume Pitron, author of “The Rare Metals War,” Afghanistan “sits on a massive store of lithium that has not been touched to this day.”

Afghanistan is also home to rare earths such as neodymium, praseodymium, and dysprosium, which are employed in the clean energy sector.

The USGS has assessed the country’s undeveloped mineral wealth at $1 trillion, however Afghan officials have put it at three times that amount.

Afghanistan has improved its mining of valuable stones including emeralds and rubies, as well as semi-precious tourmaline and lapis lazuli, although the industry is hampered by illegal smuggling to Pakistan.

Talc, marble, coal, and iron are all mined throughout the country.

While the Taliban’s control may scare away Western investors, China looks to be eager to do business with them.

Following the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul, the world’s second-largest economy announced it was ready to establish “friendly and cooperative” relations with Afghanistan.

In 2007, the state-owned China Metallurgical Group Corporation was awarded the rights to lease the massive Mes Aynak copper ore deposit for 30 years to harvest 11.5 million tonnes of the precious metal.

According to China’s state-run newspaper Global Times, the project to tap the world’s second-largest untapped copper mine has yet to begin operations “due to safety concerns.”

According to Global Times, the group will “consider reopening it after the situation has stabilized and worldwide recognition – including the Chinese government’s endorsement of the Taliban rule – has occurred.”

Chinese leaders, on the other hand, are “not enthused.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.