The Taliban have taken over the Women’s Ministry and replaced it with the notorious Vice Department.

The Taliban appears to have shut down the government’s ministry of women’s affairs on Friday, replacing it with a department that was known for enforcing strict Islamic dogma during the Taliban’s first two decades in power.

At the ancient Women’s Affairs building in the capital, workers were observed raising a sign for the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice.

In the last 24 hours, several tweets have surfaced on Twitter depicting female ministry employees protesting outside the building, claiming they had lost their jobs.

The Taliban did not respond to calls for comment on the incident on Friday.

Despite claims that they will rule in a more moderate manner this time, the Taliban have barred women from returning to work and imposed restrictions on what they can wear at universities.

Women were not represented in the new Taliban administration declared two weeks ago, nor was there even a ministry to promote their interests.

Afghan women have struggled for and obtained basic rights in the last 20 years, becoming legislators, judges, pilots, and police officers, despite their marginalization.

Hundreds of thousands have entered the labor, which has become necessary in some situations as a result of two decades of conflict, as many women have been bereaved or are now supporting invalid husbands.

The Taliban, however, have demonstrated no willingness to respect those rights since regaining power on August 15.

When pressed, Taliban officials claim that women have been ordered to stay at home for their own safety, but that they would be allowed to work if sufficient segregation is in place.

Women were largely isolated from public life during the Taliban’s first rule, which lasted from 1996 to 2001, including being prohibited from leaving their houses unless escorted by a male relative.

Women spotted strolling alone were known to be lash by Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice enforcers.

They were also in charge of enforcing other orthodox interpretations of Islam, such as obligatory prayer attendance and no beard clipping for men.

On Friday, people responded passionately on social media in support of a group of women seen protesting outside the ministry on Twitter.

“No one listens to our women,” one Twitter user observed, while another wondered, “What else can we expect from these animals?”