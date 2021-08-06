The Symfonisk Picture Frame With Wi-Fi Speaker from Ikea and Sonos brings sound to the wall.

This speaker can be hung on the wall as a work of art. Is it an image in a frame that can play music, or is it something else entirely? Ikea and Sonos have already blurred the barriers between home goods and speakers with a lamp and bookshelf, and the Symfonisk Picture Frame with Wi-Fi Speaker is the newest combo item. This picture frame is part of a larger trend of placing speakers in otherwise inconvenient locations. It’s not about the gimmick or the revelation in this situation. Because the frame is connected by a chord, you won’t have to tell your guests, “Gottcha, the sound is coming from the wall frame.”

Instead, this speaker is about being able to play music (or sound) in places where you couldn’t before, such as a child’s room, over a little end table, or in the doorway. The concept is sound, but how well is it implemented? Is it really as intelligent as it seems?

a Speaker hung on the wall

The Symfonisk Picture Frame can be hung in portrait or landscape orientation on the wall. It comes with a screw-in wall hook, and the back of the plastic frame may be oriented in either direction. The power cord can be routed in either way through slots on the back.

Although it is primarily sold as a wall hanging, it can also be utilized standing up against a wall. It also includes two rubber feet that may be used in either direction.

It may appear that music is muted behind a canvas-like print, however this is not the case. The front has a mesh skin that looks like a speaker grill. There is no muting or distortion. The prints are removable and slide into the outer frame through holes that have been strategically placed. The default print is white or black, and there are two alternative pieces of art available for $20 each at launch. If music is subjective, then visual art is bound to be just as divisive. As a result, the three art selections did not impress me. There’s also the issue of each art piece having to operate vertically or horizontally, which could make Ikea’s task more difficult in terms of printing prints for the picture frame in the. This is a condensed version of the information.