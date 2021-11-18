The surgeon who removed a 44-pound tumor from a woman warns against ignoring symptoms.

After a 44-pound tumor was removed from a woman’s uterus in Italy, a doctor issued a warning.

According to a story in the Italian newspaper la Repubblica, the tumor, known as a uterine fibroid, reached approximately 40 centimeters in diameter.

It was discovered in a 58-year-old lady who had her uterus removed during surgery. She also had to have a kidney tumor removed during surgery.

Professor Ettore Cicinelli led the gynecology and obstetrics team at the Policlinico di Bari hospital in Italy that assisted with the surgery. “A ballooning of the belly, quick weight loss, blood loss: never underestimate or belittle these signs,” he advised, according to la Repubblica. Uterine fibroids are muscular tumors that develop in the uterine wall. According to the Office of Women’s Health at the US Department of Health and Human Services, they are virtually always non-cancerous.

Fibroids in the uterus are most frequent in women between the ages of 30 and 40, but they can occur at any age. According to MedlinePlus, they are more common in African American women than in white, Hispanic, or Asian women.

Changes in menstruation, pain in the abdomen or lower back, difficult or frequent urination, miscarriages, and infertility are all possible symptoms, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG). Swelling of the stomach can also be caused by large ones. Uterine fibroids can sometimes go unnoticed.

Some medications can help with the symptoms of uterine fibroids, but they won’t necessarily stop them from growing. Fibroids may require surgery to be removed.

A myomectomy, in which the uterus is left in situ, or a hysterectomy, in which the uterus is removed, are two types of surgeries. When alternative therapies have failed or the fibroids are particularly large, a hysterectomy is frequently performed.

Fibroids can grow to be quite large.

Uterine fibroids of a large size are not uncommon. Some can be large enough to fill the uterus completely and weigh several pounds or kilos.

In one case, doctors removed a "giant uterine tumor" weighing 61 pounds and containing a fibroid measuring 64 by 50.5 inches, according to a study published in the BMJ Case Reports journal in 2018.