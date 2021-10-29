The Sun produces a large solar flare, and the Coronal Mass Ejection may reach Earth this weekend.

On Thursday, the sun produced a “large” solar flare. The coronal mass ejection might hit Earth this weekend, causing a geomagnetic storm on Halloween.

The solar flare burst at 11:35 a.m. EDT on Thursday, according to the NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC). The X1 flare also “looked to exhibit coronal mass ejection (CME) indications,” according to NASA. X-class flares are the “most powerful flares,” according to NASA. The number next to the classification provides further information on the classification’s strength. An X2 flare, for example, is twice as powerful as an X1, and an X3 flare is three times as powerful, and so on.

“POW! The Sun has just given us a spectacular display!” NASA made the announcement via a tweet. On its Solar Cycle 25 blog, it also posted a photo of the flare taken by its Solar Dynamic Observatory, which is constantly monitoring the sun.

Solar flares are “strong bursts of radiation,” according to the agency. When this radiation reaches Earth, it can disrupt systems like GPS, spacecraft orbits, satellite electronics, and, in more extreme cases, electrical grids.

The flare on Thursday generated a transient R3 event, according to the SWPC. An R3 refers to a “severe” radio blackout that might result in a “wide area blackout of HF radio communication, loss of radio contact for around an hour on the sunlit side of the Earth.” For about an hour, low-frequency navigation may be impaired.

According to Spaceweather.com, the related coronal mass ejection might reach Earth on Saturday or Sunday, just in time for Halloween. New data could provide more specific projections.

However, an S1 radiation storm notice has already been issued in response to the X1 flare. The S1 radiation storm began at 1:40 p.m. EDT Thursday and will last until 8:40 a.m. EDT Friday. It is considered a “small” alert with only minor prospective implications on HF radio in the polar regions.

According to SpaceWeatherLive.com, this is the second X-class solar flare of the current Solar Cycle 25, and it was undoubtedly a “eruptive” occurrence.