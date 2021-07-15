The sudden paralysis of a woman was ‘definitely caused.’ COVID-19 Vaccine by J&J

After getting the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, a woman from Houston became crippled.

Jamie Walton stated that she had done all required precautions to prevent getting the virus throughout the epidemic. She was given the Johnson & Johnson vaccine around three months ago in the hopes of increasing her immunity against COVID-19.

When June arrived, though, Walton began to have numbness and tingling in her hands and feet, according to ABC 13 News.

“I knew something wasn’t right with my health, so I kept going to different physicians, and I kept getting told, ‘You’re dehydrated.’ ‘You’re all right,’ Walton said. “I was diagnosed with anxiety by one doctor.”

Walton’s condition deteriorated, and she eventually lost her ability to walk. She began to collapse and became paralyzed from the waist down. Walton said she went to the ER twice before learning she had Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare disorder in which the body’s immune system attacks the nerves.

“When it first happened, I honestly thought to myself, ‘Am I going to die?’” Walton recalled something. “It’s strange having everything taken away from you, and it happened quickly–starting with my legs and continuing up to my hips, where I was numb, waist down, then arms and fingers.”

Walton was able to keep her Guillain-Barré from getting worse because to her brother-in-law, who was the one who discovered she had the ailment.

Walton entered into Memorial Hermann Hospital after a spinal tap confirmed her diagnosis and stayed for 22 days, during which she was treated and gradually regained feeling in her lower body.

“I might have been like a lot of these patients who are in the hospital on ventilators, not able to talk, not able to move, and there for a long, long time if mine wasn’t caught when it was,” Walton said.

Walton proceeded to TIRR Memorial to learn how to walk again, and it was there that the Johnson & Johnson vaccination was discovered to be the cause of her paralysis.

“After an analysis, they decided that taking the [Johnson & Johnson] vaccine was definitely the cause of mine,” Walton added.

The US Food and Drug Administration amended the label of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Monday to alert users about the elevated risk of Guillain-Barré syndrome. The FDA has not determined whether the vaccine is directly responsible for the illness, although it has seen a spike in complaints of the sickness among. Brief News from Washington Newsday.