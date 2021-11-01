The Squid Game Cryptocurrency Timeline is collapsing as the developers disappear with $2.1 million.

After several warnings about the token’s legality, a cryptocurrency based on the popular Netflix show Squid Game has crashed in what has been dubbed a hoax.

The token only lasted a few weeks after its pre-sale began on October 20. Its unknown authors were quoted as saying in a whitepaper explaining its design that the presale coins “sold out in one second.”

According to a BBC article from the time, the tokens grew in value quickly after that, starting at less than one cent on Tuesday last week and rising to more over $4 by Friday.

But there were already red flags by that time. CoinMarketCap, a cryptocurrency market tracking website, issued a warning after receiving reports of users being unable to sell the token after purchasing it.

On the same day, Gizmodo reporter Matt Novak published a warning story, calling the cryptocurrency a “obvious hoax” and pointing out that there was no obvious means for individuals to sell the token if they wanted to.

Novak slammed the token’s white paper for being riddled with grammatical problems, and pointed out that the cryptocurrency’s social media accounts, such as those on Telegram and Twitter, did not enable regular users to comment on their postings.

Several news organizations stated that they attempted to contact an email address listed on the Squid Game token’s website for a comment but received no response. On the 28th of October, CNBC reported that Netflix said it has no ties to the cryptocurrency.

According to CoinMarketCap, the Squid Game token had reached an all-time high of $2,861.80 by Monday morning EDT on November 1. Then it came crashing down.

At the time of writing, the token has lost more than 99 percent of its value, and is now only worth $0.002. According to Novak in Gizmodo on Monday morning, the website has vanished, the Twitter account has not produced any tweets since October 29 and has been temporarily blocked by Twitter anyhow, and its founders have gotten off with about $2.1 million of other people’s money.

The Squid Game token team could not be reached for comment by Washington Newsday.

On Monday morning, the Squid Game token’s Telegram channel, Squid Game BSC, appeared to recognize the catastrophe. “Someone is attempting to hack our project these,” it said. This is a condensed version of the information.