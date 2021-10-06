The SPD is being tapped by Germany’s kingmaker parties for coalition talks.

Germany’s Greens and liberal FDP parties announced on Wednesday that they will begin three-way coalition negotiations with the Social Democrats (SPD), a setback to Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives.

After winning 25.7 percent of the vote in last month’s federal election, Scholz’s Social Democrats are one step closer to becoming chancellor. Merkel’s centre-right CDU-CSU group received 24.1 percent.

The centre-left Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP), who came in third and fourth in the polls, would be required for either party to lead the next German government.