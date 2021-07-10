The Spanish government is embroiled in a rib-eye brawl, with a minister launching an attack on the meat industry.

Spaniards who enjoy meat were incensed last week when a government member attacked the business over environmental and health issues, causing the prime minister to declare himself unable to resist a perfectly cooked steak.

When Consumer Affairs Minister Alberto Garzon dished up a Twitter roast under the hashtag “#LessMeatMoreLife,” a backlash was almost unavoidable in a country where the typical person consumes roughly 50 kilogrammes (110 pounds) of meat each year.

In a six-minute video loaded with infographics and data, Garzon, a lawmaker from the radical left party Podemos, stated, “The quantity of water needed to get a piece of meat onto a plate is frightening.”

“The water that animals drink, the water that is needed to manufacture their feed, the water that is used to transport and pack the food, all of this leads to the planet’s resources being depleted,” he continued.

“A kilogram of meat requires 15,000 litres (4,000 gallons) of water.”

Others across the political spectrum, including fellow ministers in Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s left-wing cabinet, were offended by the remarks.

On an official visit to Lithuania, at the other end of the 27-nation European Union, Sanchez remarked, “If you put me in front of a medium-rare rib steak, I can’t resist.”

Aside from the cultural significance of meat in the Spanish diet, where numerous restaurants serve tapas dishes of cured ham beneath rows of the same pork legs swinging from the ceiling, its production is also critical to the economy.

According to the national meat industry organization, the country’s fourth-largest industry generates over 28 billion euros ($33 billion) in sales, or 2.3 percent of GDP.

Garzon’s remarks were “irresponsible and unworthy of a Spanish minister,” according to a group of six meat industry organisations, who accused him of “stigmatizing” the business in an open letter.

Agriculture Minister Luis Planas also chastised Garzon, accusing him of inventing a “false problem” and criticizing farmers in a “unfair” manner.

According to Planas, meat production accounts for “just 8%” of Spain’s greenhouse gas emissions.

In a press conference on Friday, Health Minister Carolina Darias attempted to downplay her colleague’s health claims, saying that people should aim for “a diet that allows them to alternate between eating large amounts of protein and large amounts of vitamins… a balanced and rounded diet, everything in the right amount.”

Garzon cited the government’s “Spain 2050” strategic plan, which advocates for meat consumption reductions for both health and environmental reasons. Brief News from Washington Newsday.