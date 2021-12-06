The Space Force’s STP 3 mission has been delayed due to a fuel leak on the launchpad; a new launch date has been announced.

On Sunday, the rocket was supposed to launch at 4.04 a.m. from launchpad 41 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. According to NASASpaceflight, the Space Test Program (STP) 3, which was meant to be the final United Launch Alliance (ULA) mission for 2021, was canceled due to a fuel leak.

“The launch of a ULA #AtlasV 551 rocket carrying the #STP3 mission for the @SpaceForceDOD @USSF SSC has been canceled,” ULA tweeted. “A leak was discovered in the Rocket-Propellant-1 (RP-1) ground storage system during initial operations.” According to Spaceflight Now, the delay was originally notified at 7 p.m. EST Saturday, “just before” the start of the countdown for liftoff. Although the initial announcement of the postponement stated that the launch would take place on Monday at 4.04 a.m. EST, a follow-up tweet stated that it would take place on Tuesday at 4.04 a.m. EST.

“STP-3 is a co-manifested mission that advances warfighting capabilities in the areas of nuclear detonation detection, space domain awareness (SDA), weather, and communication for the Department of the Air Force and the United States Space Force,” according to the ULA website. “Both spacecraft will be sent into geosynchronous orbit,” says the statement. The STP Satellite (STPSat-6) is the primary spacecraft, while the Long Duration Propulsive Evolved Expendable Launch Vehicle (EELV) Secondary Payload Adapter (ESPA) (LDPE)-1 is the rideshare spacecraft. Northrop Grumman designed and manufactured both.

NASA Spaceflight reported that STPSat-6 will host nine experiments, including ones for NASA and the National Nuclear Security Administration. The LDPE-1 will also carry a number of payloads, the nature of which is “currently unknown.” “The experiments are meant to guide future risk reduction initiatives,” according to ULA.