The Soundpeats H1 Earbuds are the ideal combination of features, sound, and price.

Wireless buds under $100 either didn’t exist or couldn’t maintain a stable connection not long ago. Wireless earphones, on the other hand, have come a long way in recent years. There are now a myriad of competent low-cost (and higher-end) buds to pick from.

In fact, I now have approximately 30 or 40 pairs on my testing shelf. So I was suspicious when I first heard about Soundpeats, which was only a few weeks ago. However, the features and specifications of their H1 model attracted my interest. And after trying them out, I was pleasantly surprised (in a good way).

The fact that these $80 earphones have a dual-driver array is the first thing that struck me. Unlike traditional headphones, which use a single dynamic driver to replicate the whole sound spectrum, hybrid systems like these use one or more balanced armature drivers (or BAs) to more accurately reproduce higher frequencies (the treble). It’s a feature I wouldn’t expect to find in sub-$100 wireless earbuds, and I couldn’t discover any respectable multidriver wireless earbud competitors around this price point in my further research.

Other Highlights and Specifications

The following three surprising, high-value qualities caught my attention:

Wireless charging case with Bluetooth 5.2 Total playtime is 40 hours.

Having the most recent Bluetooth version offers better connection stability, longer range from the source player, and longer battery life. I can attest that the Soundpeats H1 never cut out on me when I was close to it, only when I took more than 25 steps away from it and closed a door in the process.

I haven’t been keeping track of how much time I’ve spent playing. They’re meant to get 10 hours of standby time and three more charges from the case on their own. The case still shows two out of four dots of power from its original charge after a week of listening in varying quantities each day (and storing the earphones in the case in between sessions). When I do need to recharge, I’ll appreciate not having to search for the provided cord instead of simply setting the case on a nearby wireless charging pad.

Let's talk about sound.