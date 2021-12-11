The Soundcore Frames from Anker are wireless earbuds that resemble sunglasses.

Anker’s Soundcore Frames resemble ordinary sunglasses or blue-light glasses, with the exception that each stem has a speaker for listening to audio. Audio frames with speakers are made by Bose and Ray-Ban, and it’s a developing area of electronics. Each business appears to have carved out its own niche. Bose’s greatest effort, for example, is focused toward sports use, but Ray-Ban teamed with Facebook and incorporated cameras on its frames to capture creativity. The only advantage these Soundcore Frames have is that they don’t feature any extra gimmicks. These are similar to wireless earbuds, but they don’t go in your ears.

The Soundcore Frames aren’t about lowering prices or enhancing audio quality; instead, they’re about providing a new way to listen. I’ve talked to a few people who can’t wear most earphones because they’re uncomfortable and don’t fit well, and this device could solve that problem. However, I know people who have very particular reasons for needing to hear audio without headphones. Soundcore Frames could be a good option in certain situations.

Soundcore, on the other hand, does not yet provide any direct prescription lens solutions. Soundcore’s frames can be swapped out. Their optics aren’t. The webpage makes no mention of prescriptions.

Although the real audio quality isn’t great, and music will leak to others if the volume is turned up too much, these audio glasses are nevertheless a compelling option for the appropriate folks.

TL;DR

Pros:A wide range of interchangeable frame types are availableAuto on and off based on wear detection works effectively.

Cons: The proprietary charging cable is inconvenient to use.

There is a lack of rich sound quality.

Prescription lenses are not able to be accommodated.

Fit and Style of Soundcore Frames

Anker’s Soundcore Frames are made up of two wireless stems that snap into a front lens component, known as Interchangeable Frames by Anker. The arms don’t need to be attached to work, which emphasizes how close they are to wireless earphones in terms of functionality—just in a different design.

One reason you would choose these audio glasses over a rival model is the modular construction. For indoor use, the stems can be clicked into small or big size sunglasses frames or blue-light filtering frames. The stems arrive, along with the speakers. This is a condensed version of the information.