The Social Democrats in Germany win the election, but uncertainty looms.

Germany braced for a time of political unpredictability on Monday, as the Social Democrats barely won a general election but were pitted against departing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative faction in a power struggle.

According to preliminary official results, the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) received 25.7 percent of the vote, while Merkel’s center-right CDU-CSU party fell to a historic low of 24.1 percent.

The Green Party came in third with 14.8 percent of the vote, which was its strongest showing yet but still fell short of expectations.

Finance Minister and Vice-Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the SPD’s chancellor candidate, claimed he had a clear mandate to rule.

Despite the polling results, his conservative opponent Armin Laschet claimed the right to try to form the next government, igniting a search for potential coalition partners.

The coming weeks and months promise to be a bumpy ride for a country used to political stability after 16 years of Merkel’s steady leadership.

Western allies are keeping a careful eye on Germany, fearful that domestic concerns may stifle Germany’s international role and lead to a leadership vacuum in Europe.

Both Laschet, 60, and Scholz, 63, stated that their goal was to form a new administration before the holidays.

Citizens “wish for a change in government,” said Scholz, who ran an error-free campaign portraying himself as a safe pair of hands in contrast to Laschet’s string of gaffes.

The poker game for power has begun, according to the weekly Der Spiegel.

The vote demonstrated that “Germans yearned for change, but lost their nerve a little,” according to the Sueddeutsche newspaper.

In the post-Merkel era’s shattered political environment, a three-way alliance is the most likely conclusion, ending the postwar norm of two-party coalition governments.

Scholz and Laschet will rely on the Greens (11.5 percent) and the liberal, pro-business FDP party to form a legislative majority.

The two kingmakers, on the other hand, aren’t natural bedfellows, with disagreements over tax hikes and public investment in climate protection.

Annalena Baerbock, the Green candidate for chancellor, said it was time for a “fresh start” in the country of 83 million people, and that her party planned to do better with the climate catastrophe, which was a top voter concern this year.

Christian Lindner, the leader of the FDP, urged that the process be sped up by first meeting with the Greens and then with the two larger parties.

Lindner has shown an interest in forming a “Jamaica” coalition with the CDU-CSU and the Greens, named after the parties’ black, green, and yellow colors. Brief News from Washington Newsday.