The smell of a newborn baby triggers aggression in women but not in males, according to a new study.

Many people, particularly parents, are aware with the newborn smell that their kids exude, but this characteristic perfume may have a greater impact on adults than we realize. According to a new study, the chemicals generated by newborns may influence adult violence, but in different ways in men and women.

Certain scents can trigger or even stop aggressive behavior in terrestrial mammals, according to researchers in a new study published in Science Advances. For example, specific components in mouse urine may cause males to fight, and a rabbit mother may attack or kill her own babies if she senses the scent of another female on them.

According to the researchers, studies have revealed that humans exude “aggression-specific” scents. However, the Weizmann Institute of Science emphasized in a news release that it is still unclear how “social cues of chemical communication” affect individuals.

The researchers wanted to see “if and how” a chemical called hexadecanal (HEX), which is produced by humans and detected by most mammals, influences human aggression.

Stages of Provocation and Response

With the cooperation of 127 volunteers, the researchers were able to evaluate human aggression. Half of them were given HEX while the other half were given a placebo.

The participants were put through a “provocation stage” after being exposed to the compounds, which was designed to frustrate them. According to the news release, participants played five rounds of an on-screen computer game designed to be unpleasant while playing with what they thought was another person but was actually a machine.

In each round, the players were given a specified sum of money. They could keep it if they could come to an agreement on how to divide it up. The game, on the other hand, was set up so that the ostensible partner would only agree to distributions that were unfair to the player.

“There were no differences between the groups at this point,” the researchers reported.

After that, the researchers measured the participants’ hostility in the “reaction stage.” Human participants were given the opportunity to compete against the partner they thought they were playing against in order to essentially “punish” them. The first person to react can deploy a loud noise blast on their opponent.

The news announcement stated that “the louder the blast, the more hostile the individual was deemed to be.”

Men and Women’s Aggression

The researchers discovered that people who were exposed to HEX acted differently than those who were not.