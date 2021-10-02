The Skylight Calendar Frame is a great way to keep a family organized digitally.

The Skylight Calendar may appear to be a digital photo frame, but it is merely a calendar. Sure, it can show photos when you instruct it to go to sleep, but that isn’t its primary function. The Skylight Calendar is all about keeping a family organized and on the same page.

Even if your family does not already use a centralized calendar, the idealized role this product fulfills is instantly apparent. Everyone may picture a world inside their own home where all practices, evening meetings, weekend events, and parent-teacher conferences are all visible at a glance every time they pass through the frame.

The main issue is that keeping calendars up to date, particularly with children’s activities, is time consuming. So, in the end, the Skylight Calendar will only be as good as the effort you put into it.

Pros:

It works with a variety of calendar hosting services. For adding new events, you’ll need a unique email address.

Cons:

Portrait orientation isn’t supported by the calendar, and photo support is limited.

Is it better to have a calendar or a photo frame?

One of the most perplexing features of the Skylight Calendar is that it appears to be a digital photo frame but isn’t. You can use it to display photos, but only while the calendar is turned off. The display does not go to sleep by default. You can switch on sleep and set it to turn off after 1 to 10 minutes in the settings. The screen will start displaying photos you’ve selected from your library after it goes to sleep.

The calendar appears beautiful when it displays photos, however there are no controls for the images. Each image will be displayed for around 10 seconds, spinning at a fast rate. The Skylight Frame, Skylight’s other product, is an internet-connected photo frame that errs on the side of simplicity. Despite the similarities in these items, the firm appears to be focusing on the software side and promoting the $39 a year Photo Plus subscription service.

If you’re looking for a calendar frame, your options are limited. One possibility is Google’s Nest Hub, which is far more versatile than a calendar. You could repurpose a plugged-in iPad by using the display to run a calendar app and setting it to never sleep, but it wouldn’t look very nice.

The Skylight Calendar is a year-to-year calendar created by Skylight