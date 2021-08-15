The Singapore Zoo has produced its first panda cub.

On Saturday, a panda baby born through artificial insemination was born in Singapore’s zoo, making it the city-first. state’s

Jia Jia, the zoo’s 12-year-old female giant panda, gave birth to the child after being inseminated with frozen sperm from Kai Kai, the zoo’s 13-year-old male giant panda.

After repeated fruitless efforts in past years, the zoo’s animal caretakers believed the pandas would marry naturally, but ultimately chose to undergo artificial insemination with the help of Chinese experts.

In a press statement, Cheng Wen-Haur, Wildlife Reserves Singapore’s deputy CEO, said, “Jia Jia’s first pregnancy and delivery of a cub is a significant milestone for us in the care of this threatened species in Singapore.”

“Good animal care, aided reproductive science, and sheer perseverance on the side of our personnel, together with important advise from China panda experts, have resulted in this.”

The pandas were brought to Singapore in 2012 on a 10-year loan from China.

Panda reproduction, whether in captivity or in the wild, is famously difficult, according to specialists, because few of the animals are in the mood to mate or, even when they are, are unable to do so.

Furthermore, because female pandas are only in heat once a year, for roughly 24-48 hours, the opportunity for conception is narrow.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature has designated the giant panda as a vulnerable species, with less than 2,000 believed to live in the wild.