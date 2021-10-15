The shooter at the Parkland high school will plead guilty to killing 17 people.

His lawyer told a judge Friday that the former student accused of the February 14, 2018 shooting rampage at a school in Parkland, Florida, will plead guilty to murdering 17 people.

Nikolas Cruz, then 19 years old, entered Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School with a lawfully acquired AR-15 assault rifle, killing 17 students and staff members.

The shooting on Valentine’s Day was the bloodiest in the United States since the murder at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut in 2012, which left 26 people dead.

For those he injured in the attack, Cruz, now 23, faces 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder.

Cruz’s attorney, David Wheeler, told a judge, “It is our plan to enter a change of plea as to both cases, to all charges,” implying that Cruz would remove his initial guilty plea for the killings and for physically assaulting a jail officer following his arrest.

Although the fragmented US Congress has yet to enact serious gun legislation, the shooting horrified the country and prompted new efforts, led by students from the school itself, for stricter gun laws.

Cruz purchased the handgun lawfully, despite having a history of mental health issues according to local records.

Cruz, who had been expelled from school for disciplinary reasons, was known to have a fascination with firearms and had been identified as a potential threat to his peers.

The FBI stated that it had been notified some months previously about a YouTube posting in which a user named Nikolas Cruz declared, “I’m going to be a professional school shooter.”

He came at the school in an Uber on the day of the attack, rapidly entered and began shooting, and then fled the scene nine minutes later, leaving a scene of horror.

He filmed his plans to assault his former school, stating his goal was to kill “at least 20 people,” according to footage obtained from his phone.

After his arrest, he informed a detective that demons commanded him to “purchase weapons, slaughter animals, and destroy everything.”

Cruz entered a “not guilty” plea when he was arraigned on March 13, 2018, after prosecutors stated they would pursue the death sentence.

His lawyers stated at the time that if the death sentence was removed from the equation, he would offer a guilty plea.

On Friday, it was unclear whether a settlement had been reached.

