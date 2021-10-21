The Rule-of-Law Debate in Poland Will Dominate the EU Summit.

Officials say a two-day summit of European Union leaders starting Thursday will be overshadowed by an explosive EU spat with Poland over Poland’s rejection of several of the bloc’s regulations.

The topic will overshadow the original focus of the Brussels meeting, which was to look at how Europe can deal with the global energy crisis while pursuing ambitious green policies at the COP26 climate summit in two weeks.

On the condition of anonymity, EU sources warned the rule-of-law issue is so “basic” that battle lines established around it may split the 27-nation bloc.

The high stakes were on show earlier this week when EU Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki sparred at a podium in the European Parliament.

Mateusz retorted, “I will not have EU politicians blackmail Poland.” Von der Leyen threatened that her European Commission will use “all means at our disposal” to rein in Warsaw.

The issue will now be tackled during the summit, along with energy, Covid-19, Europe’s transition to a digital and low-carbon future, migration, trade, and foreign relations, according to EU officials and diplomats.

There will be no ganging up against Poland, according to some EU officials.

“It’s not about making this meeting a confrontation,” a German government official in Berlin said, adding that discussion would be prioritized.

Germany and France were concerned that the conference will become mired in a pointless dispute.

“We have always been at the vanguard on (defending) rule of law,” a French presidential official said, adding that Paris is in no way opposed to the topic being freely debated.

According to several EU officials, the actual issue is that Poland has implemented judicial reforms aimed at replacing independent judges with those loyal to the ruling Law and Justice party (PiS).

They claimed that a judgement by Poland’s Constitutional Court on October 7 stating that EU law could only apply in particular, restricted areas and that Polish law superseded it in all other areas was being used to justify the erosion of democracy.

Morawiecki has pushed back, claiming that Brussels has overstepped its jurisdiction and is using the debate as a “pretext” to force member states to align with a more federal Europe.

He has dismissed claims made by European Parliament legislators that his government’s policies could lead to Poland’s exit from the EU, dubbed “Polexit.”

