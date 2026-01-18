The Rise of Pig Farming in Kiambu: Youth Leave Matatus for Agribusiness

In Kiambu County, a growing number of young people are turning to pig farming, leaving behind their former lives in the matatu (public transport) sector to pursue more profitable agricultural ventures. With land sizes shrinking, many of these youth are now transforming small plots into thriving agribusinesses, driven by the high demand for pork in Nairobi.

The Economics of Pig Farming

Unlike traditional livestock farming, where animals such as cows take years to mature, pigs are ready for market in just six months. Farmers in Kiambu, particularly in areas like Githunguri and Ruiru, are capitalizing on this rapid growth rate, with well-fed sows producing up to 10 piglets twice a year. This efficient production, combined with the retail price of pork ranging from KES 400 to 500 per kilogram, has led many young farmers to report profit margins comparable to white-collar jobs.

However, it’s not just the rapid turnover that makes pig farming appealing. Pigs are efficient converters of feed, and many local farmers have found creative ways to reduce feed costs by sourcing leftovers from schools and hotels. This innovation has allowed them to further improve their margins, although the rising costs of soy and maize bran—key ingredients for animal feed—remain a challenge for the industry.

Growing Market and Local Challenges

The success of pig farming in Kiambu has been bolstered by a network of local buyers, including Farmers’ Choice, as well as smaller butcheries that offer immediate cash for slaughtered pigs. The rise of “Pork Centers” along the Eastern Bypass has further cemented the sector’s importance to the region’s economy, offering a ready market for farmers to sell their products.

Despite the success stories, there are challenges. John Kamau, a young pig farmer in Kiambaa, explains that animal feed consumes up to 70% of his profits. “We need the government to lower taxes on raw materials like soy and maize bran,” Kamau said, calling for intervention to reduce operational costs. Nonetheless, the young farmers remain determined, as many believe pig farming offers a long-term solution to unemployment and economic stagnation in their communities.

Beyond economics, pig farming in Kiambu has had a profound impact on the local social fabric. As one farmer put it, “A busy hand has no time for bhang. We are too busy feeding the pigs.” This shift from idle youth to active agribusiness owners has not only provided financial stability but also helped reduce crime and drug abuse in the county.