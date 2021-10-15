The return of the Asian deer is a rare conservation success in China.

The recovery of an Asian deer from the brink of extinction is a rare victory for China’s conservation efforts, which have long been chastised for focusing on a small number of flagship species.

Pere David’s deer were on the edge of extinction at the end of the nineteenth century, due to meat hunting and the loss of wetland habitat.

However, after an incredible story of survival that included being smuggled to Europe and hiding from bombing raids during WWII before returning to China, its population has risen to several thousand people.

The return is a “wonderful tale of sheer chance and dedication of a tiny group of environmentalists in China and overseas,” according to Zhou Jinfeng, whose NGO assisted in the repatriation of the animals from Europe.

The triumph comes as Beijing strives to become a more prominent player in international conservation, hosting an important UN conservation summit this week.

President Xi Jinping offered $233 million to a new fund to “help the cause of biodiversity conservation in underdeveloped nations” at the meeting’s start.

Experts say stories like the Pere David’s deer’s are unusual, with China’s biodiversity suffering as a result of decades of rapid growth.

While the government has made tremendous progress in saving its most well-known species, such as giant pandas and elephants, opponents contend that it has done far less to protect many other animals.

According to the conservation organisation WWF, about half of China’s land-based vertebrates perished between 1970 and 2010.

According to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature, the country now contains over a thousand species that are rapidly vanishing due to developers encroaching on habitats (IUCN).

Despite the fact that over a fifth of the country is designated as protected land, illegal mining and logging have fragmented reserves, leaving endangered species stranded on “forest islands” with little space to forage or find mates.

China’s bad climate record — it is the world’s leading producer of greenhouse gases, and its economy is still primarily based on polluting coal — has put further strain on animal populations.

The deer are named after Pere Armand David, a French missionary and biologist who discovered what was thought to be the world’s only herd of the animals at Beijing’s royal hunting grounds.

A flood nearly wiped them out in 1895, and five years later, German forces controlled the hunting grounds, shooting and eating the remaining deer, ending in their extinction.