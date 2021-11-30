The Reproduction of Tiny ‘Living Robot’ Xenobot Cells is shown in this fascinating video.

Scientists have succeeded in creating “living robots”—tiny organisms capable of replicating themselves—and a video demonstrating the process is available.

The scientists who worked on the living robots dubbed them “Xenobots” since they were made from cells from a type of frog called Xenopus laevis.

These cells would have eventually converted into skin on the outside of tadpoles in nature.

They’ve been repurposed in the lab, though. The scientists claim that they are now replicating in a way that has never been seen previously in living beings.

In a press release, Sam Kriegman, lead author of the Xenobots study and a post-doctoral researcher at Tuft’s Allen Center and Harvard University’s Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering, said, “These are frog cells replicating in a way that is completely different from how frogs do it.” “No known animal or plant replicates in this manner.” Below is video of the cells in action from the University of Vermont.

Although the Xenobots have been dubbed “robots” in a news release from the University of Vermont, they aren’t the kind of robots we might expect from science fiction. They’re live beings, sphere-shaped groupings of stem cells that were taken from their natural home inside a frog and left to fend for themselves in a new environment.

One of the issues the team had to deal with was that the cells would duplicate once in their new surroundings before dying out.

So they decided to use a supercomputer—the University of Vermont’s Deep Green network—to see if the cells would perform better if they were arranged into a different shape instead of a spherical.

According to Kriegman, the supercomputer analyzed billions of various shapes over months before landing on “some weird patterns,” including one that looked like Pac-Man.

According to Kriegman, the “Pac-Man” design isn’t something a human engineer would come up with because it doesn’t appear to be very effective, yet in the lab, the cells were able to duplicate themselves multiple times using this shape, resulting in children and grandkids.

The Xenobots in this shape congregate in groups of one. This is a condensed version of the information.