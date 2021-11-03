The ‘Refugees’ of India’s Rainforest Women.

While deforestation and climate change wreak havoc on India’s UNESCO-listed Western Ghats mountain range, an all-female rainforest brigade is fighting to save one of the region’s last oases of biodiversity.

Despite the fact that the region is home to at least 325 globally vulnerable flora, animal, bird, amphibian, reptile, and fish species, the International Union for Conservation of Nature has designated it as a “major concern.”

However, at Gurukula Botanical Sanctuary, a group of 27 women protect endangered ferns, tree-hugging mosses, and hundreds of other plants that might otherwise perish.

“We’re doing everything we can to save what we can.” “It’s like a refugee camp,” Suprabha Seshan, one of the reserve’s curators, said.

It’s also similar to a hospital.

“The intensive care unit is in the pots, and when you pull them out, it’s like a regular ward,” Seshan explained.

She estimates that more than 90% of the once-thriving forests have vanished, describing the situation as an ecological “holocaust.”

Gurukula was established as a safe haven for natural flora that is fighting to survive due to global warming and human expansion, with the goal of gradually repopulating the area with native plants.

Wolfgang Theuerkauf, a German naturalist, founded Gurukula, which means “retreat with a guru,” 50 years ago.

Theuerkauf, who became an Indian citizen in 1978 and died seven years ago, began with a forest of seven acres (three hectares), which has grown to ten times its original size.

“This forest is our guru,” Wolfgang stated, according to Seshan.

The sanctuary was built by three generations of “rainforest gardeners,” women from local communities in Kerala’s hot and humid state, who collaborated with botanists.

The women worked long days in the jungles, the sanctuary’s greenhouses, and its nursery, dressed in huge boots to defend against cobras and other venomous insects, and vividly colored tunics with their hair tied under scarves.

They replace the dying flora, sift compost and seeds, and use cow urine to generate a foul-smelling natural insecticide.

“We have between 30 and 40% of the Western Ghats vegetation protected here,” Seshan explained.

The importance of the work is growing.

The region was designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2012, in part because it is one of the world’s biodiversity hotspots, although the IUCN warned of the threat of expanding human activity and habitat degradation in its 2020 World Heritage Outlook report.

"50 million people," it said.