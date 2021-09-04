The ‘Red List’ for wildlife is a sobering list of species on the verge of extinction.

The Red List of Threatened Species, the authoritative database of how many of the planet’s animal and plant species are on the verge of extinction owing to human activity, will be updated for the first time on Saturday.

Nearly 135,000 species have been surveyed by experts for the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), which is conducting a world congress in Marseille, France, over the last half-century, and nearly 28% are currently threatened with extinction.

Global wildlife populations have been hit by habitat loss, overexploitation, and illegal trafficking, but experts are increasingly concerned about the coming hazards of climate change.

On the eve of the summit, AFP met with Craig Hilton-Taylor, the IUCN’s Head of Red List Unit.

When we look at extinction rates per 100 years since 1500, we can see a clear inflection around the 1900s. The pattern shows that our extinction rates are 100 to 1,000 times greater than the “background,” or normal, rates. The red list status clearly indicates that we are on the verge of the sixth extinction event [in the last 500 million years].

If current trends continue, we will soon be in the midst of a severe crisis.

A: The initial list didn’t follow any scientific guidelines. It was more of a gut feeling: ‘We believe the species is threatened in some way.’ However, as the list grew longer, we realized that we needed to make it scientifically sound. So we took a step back and asked ourselves, “What are we attempting to measure?”

The answer was straightforward: the threat of extinction.

A: We would have probably certainly lost a lot of species all across the planet. For example, the Red List process brought attention to the suffering of the Arabian oryx, resulting in conservation actions such as removing the animals from the wild, captive breeding, and reintroductions. We’ve seen species that were on the verge of extinction reappear.

A: The Red List isn’t a policy-making tool; it’s simply a statement of fact — this is the species’ current status. The decision-makers must then assess this information and determine which policies should be implemented.

A: There is a lot of lobbying going on. Surprisingly, the up-listing to a higher threat category isn't very important. If you want to downlist some high-profile charismatic species since they have been successfully conserved, you can.