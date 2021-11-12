The Queen will attend the Remembrance Sunday ceremony.

Buckingham Palace said on Thursday that Queen Elizabeth II will attend this weekend’s Remembrance Sunday event honoring military veterans and war dead from Britain and the Commonwealth, after canceling a series of engagements due to health concerns.

On Sunday, the 95-year-old monarch will attend the annual commemoration and wreath-laying ceremony at the Cenotaph war memorial in central London.

“Her Majesty will witness the service from the balcony of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office building, as she has done in recent years,” a statement said.

In late October, the UK’s longest-serving queen sparked widespread outrage when it was reported that she had spent the night in hospital after having unspecified medical tests.

After being told to rest, she resumed “light tasks,” but withdrew from a scheduled appearance at the United Nations climate change summit in Glasgow.

She was scheduled to attend the inaugural session of the General Synod, the national assembly of the Church of England, which she leads, on Tuesday.

The Queen, however, “has decided not to attend, in light of her doctors’ latest advise,” according to the statement. It was also stated that Prince Edward, her youngest son, would attend as scheduled.

Queen Elizabeth II ascended to the throne in 1952, succeeding her father, King George VI, and will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee next year, commemorating her 70th year on the throne.

After a long-awaited weekend away at her Sandringham estate in eastern England, she returned to her Windsor Castle home west of London on Tuesday.

Her “strong desire” to attend the Remembrance Sunday event, which brings together veterans, their families, and political leaders, was previously stated by the palace.

The Queen, who skipped a separate Festival of Remembrance gathering on Saturday, is the head of the Armed Forces and a World War II mechanic.

A busy recent schedule had left her “exhausted,” according to royal officials, yet she was recently observed driving on the grounds of Windsor.

“Prince Charles, how is your mother?” a bystander asked her eldest son and heir during a public event in Brixton, south London, on Thursday.

He said, “She’s OK.”