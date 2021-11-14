The Queen of the United Kingdom has a’sprained back,’ according to the Palace.

Queen Elizabeth II will skip Sunday’s Remembrance service due to a “sprained back,” according to Buckingham Palace, which is her first planned public appearance since resting on medical advice.

The ceremony honoring slain warriors is near and dear to the monarch’s heart, and her absence will heighten health concerns after she backed down on medical advice and spent a night in hospital last month undergoing unspecified tests.

She returned to “light duties,” but withdrew from a planned appearance at the United Nations climate change summit in Glasgow after being told to rest.

“After spraining her back, the Queen has chosen this morning with great regr