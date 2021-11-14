The Queen is suffering from a’sprained back.’

According to Buckingham Palace, Queen Elizabeth II has a “sprained back” and will skip Sunday’s Remembrance service in London, her first planned public appearance since resting on medical advice.

The ceremony honoring slain warriors is important to the monarch’s heart, and her absence will heighten concerns about her health after she stepped back on medical advice and spent a night in hospital for unspecified tests at the end of last month.

She returned to “light duties,” but withdrew from a planned appearance at the United Nations climate change summit in Glasgow after being told to rest.

“The Queen, who has a sprained back, has made the decision this morning with