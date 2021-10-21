The Queen Elizabeth II spent the night in hospital for tests, according to the Palace.

After being forced to cancel a visit to Northern Ireland this week, Queen Elizabeth II spent the night in hospital for testing, according to Buckingham Palace.

“Following medical advice to rest for a few days, The Queen visited hospital on Wednesday afternoon for preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at midday today (Thursday), and continues in excellent spirits,” according to a statement.

The trip to hospital had been kept under wraps, according to Britain’s domestic Press Association news agency, because it was intended to be a short stay and to safeguard the 95-year-old monarch’s privacy.

It went on to say that the overnight stay was for “practical reasons.”

The palace made the announcement after the news was first reported by The Sun newspaper.

It was determined that she would stay at the private King Edward VII’s Hospital in central London because it was too late to return to Windsor, according to the tabloid.

She has previously received treatment at the private clinic, which is famed for treating the royal family, including in 2013 for gastroenteritis and a one-night stay.

Surgeons at the hospital removed tiny non-cancerous growths from her face and operated on her knee in 2003, and she had a wisdom tooth pulled in 1982.

Prince Philip, the Queen’s late husband, was hospitalized for four weeks in February for treatment of a pre-existing cardiac problem. He passed away in April, a few weeks shy of his 100th birthday.

On Thursday afternoon, the monarch, who has been on the throne since 1952 and is Britain’s longest-serving monarch, was claimed to be back at her desk, performing minor responsibilities.

She was scheduled to attend an ecumenical ceremony in the border town of Armagh on Thursday to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Northern Ireland’s founding.

On Wednesday morning, however, the palace said that she had “reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days.”

She was claimed to be resting at Windsor when she made the choice, which had nothing to do with the coronavirus.

Since returning from her isolated Balmoral home in northeast Scotland at the beginning of October, the Queen, who still rides and drives on her own estates, has had a busy schedule.

However, given her senior age, news of her overnight stay in hospital will certainly raise concerns about her health and queries about whether she should slow down even more.

She will be celebrating her Platinum Jubilee, which will mark 70 years on the throne, next year.

She gave birth last week.