The Prince of Wales slams the nascent space tourism industry.

Prince William, in an exclusive interview with the BBC, slammed billionaires like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Richard Branson who are involved in the space tourism sector. Instead of focused on the vastness of space, he proposed they spend their time on Earth’s environmental challenges.

“We need some of the world’s best minds and brains focused on repairing this planet, not on finding the next best location to live,” William said.

These remarks came ahead of the inaugural Earthshot Prize, a competition for those who have answers to aid the environment in a sustainable way. The Royal Foundation awards a £1 prize.

The royal family of the United Kingdom has long voiced concern about environmental issues, particularly climate change. Following in his father’s footsteps, Prince William follows in his family’s footsteps. He noted that Prince Charles “spoke about climate change a lot more, very early on, before anyone else thought it was a topic,” and that he “talked about it a lot more, very early on, before anyone else thought it was a topic.” On Wednesday, aboard Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin sub-orbital capsule, William Shatner became the world’s oldest person to travel to space. Even though space is considered “the final frontier,” it is becoming more accessible to the general populace.

William is most concerned about the environmental consequences of increasingly accessible space flight. He made it plain that he has no desire to fly to space himself due to the high carbon footprint of space flight.

Children are now experiencing high levels of climate anxiety as they consider the present and what the future may hold if the current trend continues. Young people’s “futures are fundamentally threatened the whole time,” Prince William stated. “Remember how much it meant to be outdoors and what we’re robbing those future generations of,” William said in a public statement.